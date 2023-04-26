Cooler weather and showers continue today

Morning: Cloudy with patchy frost. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 53.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Low 32.
Patchy frost is possible this morning witch scattered rain showers tomorrow late morning/early afternoon. Showers end in the late afternoon, with a return to sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. The weather improves tomorrow as low pressure finally weakens and heads to the east. Mostly sunny. with highs in the low 60s. Pleasant on Friday and warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
The weather turns unsettled, again, as we head into the weekend. Cloudy on Saturday and breezy, with rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers on Sunday and windy, with highs near 60. The weather remains unsettled and cool early next week, with cloudy skies and showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low 50s