Morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Light isolated showers. High 53.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 33.
Tomorrow: Afternoon pop-up showers. High 53. Low 32.
The cooler weather continues for this week with temperatures around and below normal, highs in the low to mid 50s. This morning, we start out cold in the 30s. The temperature warms up to the low 50s today with light and isolated pop up showers in the afternoon. Similar weather is expected tomorrow.
Light scattered showers move in for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s. We dry out to sunshine Thursday and start to warm up as we reach the upper 50s. Near and in the low 60s for Friday remaining sunny. Widespread rain returns next weekend.