Cooler with rain showers today

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with a passing shower. Breezy. High 59.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 57. Low 36.
Slow moving low pressure will continue to drive our local weather through tonight, bringing clouds and showers to the region and cooler temperatures. The weather looks to clear out tomorrow as high pressure moves in. High pressure is expected to prevent any of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian from impacting our local weather.
The weather looks to remain unsettled today, with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and breezy conditions. Highs only in the upper 50s. The weather clears out on Thursday, with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s. Some patchy frost is possible Thursday night, with overnight lows in the 30s. Partly sunny on Friday and pleasant, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather this weekend is looking pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 60s. A little cooler early next week, but starting out dry for Monday and Tuesday. Highs near 60.