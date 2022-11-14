Cooler with sunshine today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 40.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. High 40. Low 29.
The cooler weather is here to stay, at least for middle of November. Rain and snow chances continue for the middle of this week as a low pressure system brings unsettled weather for Wednesday and Thursday.
We don't warm up much today, with highs only reaching the upper 30s. We look to remain dry until Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow. A low pressure system brings rain/snow showers Wednesday morning with lingering lake effect snow showers into Thursday. High in the upper 30s.
The weekend looks to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The weather remains on the colder side with highs in the mid 30s.