Crackdown on Unlicensed Cannabis Businesses in New York

STATE OF NEW YORK -- New cannabis laws went into effect recently, and this morning, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is already cracking down on illegal cannabis dispensaries.
In fact, enforcement actions resulted in the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of illegal product.
"Under new powers that I fought for in this year's State budget, we can now conduct enforcement against businesses illegally selling cannabis, and I'm proud to report that in just the first three weeks of our efforts, we've seized nearly $11 million worth of illicit products off the streets," Hochul said.
Since June 7, illegal cannabis was seized from 31 New York businesses. The estimated worth of illegal cannabis is between $9-11 million in retail value.
New cannabis authorized the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) “to seek a state court order to ultimately padlock businesses found to be in repeated violation of the law, among other penalties. In addition, the law makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license,” according to a release.
Hochul says these illegal operators without a valid New York State operating license are hurting the state tax revenue, which is supposed to go to help those communities that have seen high instances of prior illegal cannabis activity in the past.
She says most importantly, the products that are being sold in these illegitimate operations may not be safe, and these new laws give the state the power to crack down.