Drier, sunnier weather ahead for Saturday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly Cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 50.
Lake effect rain/snow showers will continue to linger into your Friday evening. Higher elevations will see more in the way of snow whereas lower elevations will continue to see rain showers into the overnight hours. These bands look to set up mainly south of the Mohawk Valley. Most areas will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip around freezing tonight.
We dry out again for Saturday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. A nice day to start Thanksgiving Weekend. Our next chance for more rain comes Sunday afternoon as a broad low pressure system moves over CNY. Rain, with snow in higher elevations, arrives by Monday.