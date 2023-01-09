Dry, but cloudy weather for the start of this week

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 33.
Tonight: Light snow showers. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 32. Low 26.
Cloudy skies today, looking dry, some light lake-effect is possible later tonight lasting into early tomorrow morning. We dry out once more throughout tomorrow and into Wednesday before scattered snow showers arrive late Wednesday night.
A few snow showers Wednesday overnight as lows drop to around freezing. Unsettled weather moves in for the end of the week Thursday and Friday. At this point, temperatures remain above freezing with highs Thursday and Friday near 40. This brings in the chance of rain on both days possibly mixed with some snow. Rain turns to snow Saturday as our high temperatures remain around freezing. Sunshine returns early next week with cooler weather.