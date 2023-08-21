Dry weather continues

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light haze. High 76.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 51.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 52.
A weak cold front brings in clouds and the chance for a passing drizzle this morning along with high humidity. The cold front moves through by this afternoon.
Warm and humid weather is on tap for today along with clouds and light haze do to wildfire smoke. Highs reach the upper 70s. The smoke clears out tonight with a low in the 50s. Sunshine is expected for tomorrow and Wednesday with less humidity and highs in the mid 70s.
The next low pressure system approaches Thursday bringing in the chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. We remain unsettled Friday as the cold front moves through and brings in the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lingering showers and possible Saturday, with highs near 70.