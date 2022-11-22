Dry weather continues

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 40.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 41. Low 29.
The weather looks dry and quiet heading into Thanksgiving, with high temperatures climbing above freezing all week long.
Mostly cloudy today and dry, with highs in the upper 30s. A very weak cold front arrives tonight, bringing extra cloud cover to the area. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40. No travel issues are expected on Wednesday across the Northeast.
Thanksgiving looks partly sunny and a bit milder. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy with rain showers over the weekend. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s.