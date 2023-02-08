Dry weather moves in today

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 38.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 24.
Tomorrow: Rain. High 40. Low 39.
Dry weather this morning with wet spots on the roads. Cloudy skies continue today, with highs in the upper 30s.
Low pressure arrives tomorrow and brings a round of rain to Central New York. Rain may briefly start out as freezing rain in the morning and could bring slippery spots to the AM commute. Cloudy on Thursday afternoon, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the low 40s. Saturday is trending dry and partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. Dry on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Milder next Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.