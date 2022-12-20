Dry weather returns to the region

Morning: Cloudy. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 29.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 19.
Slippery conditions on untreated surfaces this morning from lake effect snow yesterday. The weather remains cloudy today though, with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, also the Winter Solstice. Highs in the low 30s. The weather starts to warm up for Thursday, with a wintry mix possible late. Highs in the low 30s.
A large storm system moves across the country and is expected to impact our local weather too. At this point, it looks like Friday could be a really mild day, with rain and highs in the upper 40s. A sharp drop in temperature and strong wind is expected Friday night, with rain changing to snow. It's unclear how much snow could fall in our area this far in advance, so stay tuned for details. Strong winds are expected on Saturday, with lake effect snow looking to fall north of the Mohawk Valley. Much colder weather is expected, with highs only in the teens.
Cold and dry on Christmas Day, with highs only in the low 20s. Turning less cold as we head into early next week.