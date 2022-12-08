Dry weather returns today

Morning: Lingering clouds and isolated drizzle. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 45.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 23.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 40. Low 21.
The rain from the past two days have come to an end for today, but we are waking up to patchy, dense fog in higher elevations along with clouds. Clouds this morning may produce a light drizzle or even a mist. Highs today will reach the mid 40s. Clouds decrease by this evening and we could see some sunshine right before sunset.
We are barely spared from widespread rain for the next few days thanks to a Canadian high pressure moving into our area. Because of this, partly cloudy skies will be the story for Friday and Saturday. Dry weather doesn't stick around for the whole weekend though, as snow showers move in Sunday. We dry out for a short period to start the workweek next week with another rain system arriving by next Thursday.