Dry weather returns with wildfire smoke

Morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low 58.
Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. These wildfires are burning in Canada and the winds are blowing the smoke into our area today.
While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed today and tonight and limit your time outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Winds will push the smoke out of our area beginning on Friday and we're not expecting smoke to return in the near future.
Hazy sunshine is expected today, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather warms up tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms look to return on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 80. The weather pattern remains unsettled heading into early next week, with more shower and thunderstorm chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s and becoming increasingly more humid.