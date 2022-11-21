Dry weather with sun returns Monday

Morning: Snow ending. Black ice and slippery conditions possible. Mid teens.
Afternoon: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. High 39.
Tonight: A few flurries possible. Low 24.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Low 28.
Snow comes to an end this morning, with clouds giving way to sunshine. Black ice and slippery conditions are possible on the roadways. Still breezy, with highs in the upper 30s.
The weather remains quiet for the rest of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm up into the mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 40s by Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Don't expect any travel problems for Wednesday.
Rain begins to move in Friday afternoon and becomes steady by Saturday. Rain tapers off on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s for the weekend.