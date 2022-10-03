Dry weather with sunshine expected this week

Morning: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 61.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 62. Low 39.
A dry stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Fall foliage is getting close to peak in higher elevations, however in the Mohawk Valley we might need a week or so for peak fall colors to arrive.
Pleasant mild conditions are in store today after a chilly start. A dry day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will be followed by another chilly night. Then, nights and days start to get a little warmer towards the end of the week. By Thursday, we could see highs reach the 70s before rain arrives Friday and the weekend starts out chilly with highs only in the upper 40s!