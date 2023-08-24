Feeling more like fall today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with a passing shower. High 69.
Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Low 62.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a passing shower. High 75. Low 62.
Unsettled, cooler weather returns today and lingers into the start of the weekend.
A cloudy, gloomy, cool day, with a few passing showers. Highs only in the upper 60s. Clouds and showers continue into tonight and early tomorrow. Warmer tomorrow and less cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks generally pleasant, with only the chance of a passing shower on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.