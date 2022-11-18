Few light snow showers possible Friday

Morning: Scattered snow showers. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. High 37.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Low 19.
A major lake effect snowfall is expected to take place Friday and Saturday across Western and Northern New York. The lake effect bands will generally stay out of Central New York. An occasional snow shower is possible from bands off of Lake Erie, but this is expected to produce little accumulation in our area. Slippery spots are possible here today with a few morning snow showers and highs in the upper 30s.
Cold tomorrow and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder but dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.