Few light snow showers possible today

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&