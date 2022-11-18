 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30
knots and waves 7 to 10 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds
to 35 knots and waves 10 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Few light snow showers possible today

  • 0

Morning: Scattered snow showers. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. High 37.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Low 19.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 34. Low 17.
 
*A winter storm watch is in effect for Northern Oneida county from 1 AM Sunday morning to 4 AM Monday morning*

A major lake effect snowfall is expected to take place Friday and Saturday across Western and Northern New York. The lake effect bands will generally stay out of Central New York. An occasional snow shower is possible from bands off of Lake Erie, but this is expected to produce little accumulation in our area. Slippery spots are possible here today with a few morning snow showers and highs in the upper 30s.

Cold tomorrow and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder but dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.

