Few snow flurries continue for today

Morning: Cloudy with flurries. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with flurries. High 33.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow: Light snow showers/flurries. High 35. Low 22.
Cloudy today with a few flurries this morning and early afternoon. Little accumulation expected. Highs in the low 30s. Cloudy with flurries on tomrorow. Highs in the mid 30s.
A round of snow and rain showers are expected on Sunday, with some snow accumulation possible north of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs near 30. Scattered snow showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as colder air arrives. Highs in the mid 20s. Our first taste of arctic air arrives on Thursday, with highs only in the teens.