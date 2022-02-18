 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today.
Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause
pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can
quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Flooding in the area Friday morning

Heavy rain moved through Central New York last night along with excessive snow and ice melt. The possibility of ice jams were in the forecast due to melting of ice in rivers and streams. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for all of Central New York in effect until Friday evening.

flooding
flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for a portion of Lewis County until 7:45 pm. Black River at Boonville remains a foot above it's flood stage Friday morning. It is expected to crest then fall below it's flood stage Friday evening. There is an ice jam due to the heavy rain and snow and ice melt. Flooding is occurring so take precaution and do not drive through flooded roadways.

