Grants Awarded to Local Businesses

A number of local small businesses are being recognized today for making an impact in the Mohawk Valley.
They are the latest winners of the Genesis Group Small Business Assistance Program. This is the third round.
This morning at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro area businesses and non-profit organizations, with fewer than 50 employees, were given grants and services to grow. Key Bank provided $5,000 to help fund this round.
Alicia Brockway, vice president of NBT Bank and chair of the small business grant program, said, “This is actually trying to help them get to the next level, whether it's for marketing, whether it's for a piece of equipment to be able to help them to be able to get to the next level to grow their business, or to sustain the businesses that they currently have."
Seven local organizations received grants in this latest round: Bloom Nutrition Solutions, Skye Financial Services, She Fancy, United Way 211 Program, Air Well, Mallory’s Hair Utopia and TrainQuality Fitness and Yoga.