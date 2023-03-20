Morning: Sunny. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Sunny and breezy. High 45.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 44. Low 25.
Happy first day of Spring! The spring-like weather makes a returns this week with sun and dry weather through the middle of the week and highs in the 40s-50s. Chances of rain move in for the end of the week.
Pleasant weather moves in today for the first day of Spring. Sunshine is expected with a breeze and highs in the mid 40s. The temperature remains in the 40s tomorrow with some extra cloud cover. The weather starts to warm up into Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s!
Rain makes a return for Thursday. Scattered showers expected with clouds and highs in the low 50s once again. Scattered showers continue on Friday and we cool down a bit. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain and snow is expected to start the weekend on Saturday with dry weather returning on Sunday.