 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Haze continues today

  • Updated
  • 0

Thunderstorms move in this afternoon

Morning: Faded sunshine. Low 70s.

Afternoon: Faded sunshine. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. High 81. Low 56. 
AQI

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

A slow improvement in air quality is expected today and tomorrow. Those sensitive to poor air quality should continue taking precautions through today. 

The weather turns unsettled again this afternoon as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine and warmer on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Recommended for you