Haze continues today

Morning: Faded sunshine. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Faded sunshine. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 61.
An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.
A slow improvement in air quality is expected today and tomorrow. Those sensitive to poor air quality should continue taking precautions through today.
The weather turns unsettled again this afternoon as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine and warmer on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.