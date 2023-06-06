 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Hazy conditions and poor air quality continue today

  • 0

Morning: Hazy. Low 50s.

Afternoon: A passing thunderstorm. High 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Tomorrow Cloudy and hazy. High 68. Low 48.

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York Until Midnight.

We've made tomorrow an alert day due to the increasing chance of poor air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Those that are sensitive to this should limit their time outdoors and keep windows closed. The poor air quality is expected to continue through at least Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the situation.

A few pop up showers and thunderstorms continue early this morning. Hazy skies, with poor air quality expected again today. Highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and dry. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Recommended for you