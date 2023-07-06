Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues

Morning: Mostly sunny. Turning very warm. 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. An isolated storm possible. High 92.
Tonight: Hazy and very humid. Low 68.
Mid summer heat looks to stick around over the next 24 hours, with slightly more comfortable weather heading into Boilermaker Weekend.
Hazy, hot, and humid today, with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will approach the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and early evening.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Humid, with highs in the low 80s. Turning noticeably less hot this weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Boilermaker Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s.