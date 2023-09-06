Hazy hot and humid weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90.
Tonight: Clear and very warm. Low 68.
Tomorrow: Pop up thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 87. Low 68.
Hot and very humid weather continues in Central New York through the end of the week.
Another hazy, hot, and humid day today, with sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s again. Partly sunny tomorrow, with the outside chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.
A slow moving cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but still humid, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.