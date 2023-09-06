 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur
in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hazy hot and humid weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.

Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90.

Tonight: Clear and very warm. Low 68.

Tomorrow: Pop up thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 87. Low 68.

heat index
*A heat advisory continues for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Madison, Chenango, and Lewis counties from noon to 7 PM today*

Hot and very humid weather continues in Central New York through the end of the week.

Another hazy, hot, and humid day today, with sunny skies and highs near 90. The heat index climbs into the mid 90s again. Partly sunny tomorrow, with the outside chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

A slow moving cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but still humid, with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

