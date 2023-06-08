 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Hazy skies with a few showers expected today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Hazy. Upper 40s.

Afternoon: Pop up showers. Hazy and cloudy. High 60.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers. High 66. Low 46.

An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York

aler

We're continuing the alert day into this morning due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality continues to remain very poor across Central New York. Everyone is being asked to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed through at least this morning. Air quality is expected to improve this afternoon.

 It remains on the cool side today, with cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Highs near 60. Showers are possible again tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers continue on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Recommended for you