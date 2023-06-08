Hazy skies with a few showers expected today

Morning: Hazy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Pop up showers. Hazy and cloudy. High 60.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers. High 66. Low 46.
An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York
We're continuing the alert day into this morning due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Air quality continues to remain very poor across Central New York. Everyone is being asked to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed through at least this morning. Air quality is expected to improve this afternoon.
It remains on the cool side today, with cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Highs near 60. Showers are possible again tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers continue on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.