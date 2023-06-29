Hearing Scheduled for Sauquoit Woman Convicted of Poisoning Boss to Death

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- A hearing is scheduled for Kaitlyn Conley, the Sauquoit woman convicted of manslaughter in the poisoning death of her boss, chiropractor Mary Yoder.

The hearing is scheduled for July 24, 25 and 26.

Conley's new attorney from Syracuse is claiming she was denied effective counsel by her first two attorneys.

Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer can either rule that she received competent representation and is not entitled to a new trial, or that she did not receive competent representation and is entitled to a new trial.

Dr. Yoder was killed in 2015.

Conley's first trial, in 2017, ended in mistrial.

Her second trial, a year later, found her guilty of manslaughter.