Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Hot and humid. High 88.
Tonight: Clear. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92. Low 68.
The heat and humidity ramps up over the next couple days with feels like temperatures in the 90s. A passing shower or an isolated storm is possible both today and tomorrow. There is a small chance of this, skies look to remain mostly sunny.
Hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures near 90! The chance for thunderstorms returns Friday, as a cold front arrives. Highs in the mid 80s. Boilermaker weekend looks very warm and humid, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible on Sunday, with warm and humid weather expected for race day. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.