Heat and humidity return today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower/storm possible. High 78.
Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Low 65.
The humidity returns in force today with warmer weather heading into the weekend.
Turning warmer and much more humid today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies expected with a passing shower or storm possible.
The weekend looks generally pleasant, with only the chance of a passing shower or storm on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s.