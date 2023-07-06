 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

High Temperatures: Hold Off on Walking Pets Until Later this Evening Due to Heat

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- Another hot and humid day across Central New York this Thursday.

Heat index (or the feels-like) temperature has approached the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and although it will slowly continue to cool down this evening, it will still feel very warm.

If you plan on walking your pets outside, we recommend holding off until closer to sunset, primarily due to the temperatures of pavement surfaces. Concrete and asphalt temperatures can exceed 110 and 120 degrees, which could burn paws in a little over five minutes.

The heat advisory currently in effect will come to an end at 8 tonight.

Hot Pavement Warning

Sunshine will continue to be plentiful this evening as one or two isolated showers due to high humidity can develop, especially in higher elevations north and south of the Mohawk Valley (similar to yesterday).

Showers will become more scattered to widespread tomorrow as a cold front could produce a couple storms with gusty winds.

This will put an end to the extremely warm weather pattern we’ve been seeing over the past few days.

Heat Advisory

