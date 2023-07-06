High Temperatures: Hold Off on Walking Pets Until Later this Evening Due to Heat

UTICA, N.Y. -- Another hot and humid day across Central New York this Thursday.
Heat index (or the feels-like) temperature has approached the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, and although it will slowly continue to cool down this evening, it will still feel very warm.
If you plan on walking your pets outside, we recommend holding off until closer to sunset, primarily due to the temperatures of pavement surfaces. Concrete and asphalt temperatures can exceed 110 and 120 degrees, which could burn paws in a little over five minutes.
The heat advisory currently in effect will come to an end at 8 tonight.
Sunshine will continue to be plentiful this evening as one or two isolated showers due to high humidity can develop, especially in higher elevations north and south of the Mohawk Valley (similar to yesterday).
Showers will become more scattered to widespread tomorrow as a cold front could produce a couple storms with gusty winds.
This will put an end to the extremely warm weather pattern we’ve been seeing over the past few days.