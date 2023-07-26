Hot and humid weather builds in for the end of this week

Morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Very warm. High 88.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 72.
Tomorrow: Morning and afternoon showers and storms. High 84. Low 64.
A sunny and beautiful Wednesday. Very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Low pressure arrives tomorrow and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning humid, with highs in the low 80s.
Hazy, hot, and humid on Friday. Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms arrive early Saturday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and pleasant early next week, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.