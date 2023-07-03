Hot and humid weather continues this week

Morning: Cloudy and humid. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Pop up storm. High 80.
Tonight: Few showers and storms. Low 66.
Tomorrow: Mostly dry. Humid with a pop up storm possible. High 80. Low 65.
The weather remains hot and humid this week with the chance of unsettled weather. Highs reach the 80s to 90s towards the middle of the week.
Humid weather continues today with a foggy start and some peaks of sunshine later. Pop up showers and storms are possible this afternoon as highs reach near 80. Fourth of July looks mostly dry with a passing shower or storm possible. It will be hot and humid with some sunshine and highs near 80.
Dry weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday and the temperatures ramp up. Near 90 expected on Wednesday and the low 90s expected on Thursday with dry conditions and sunshine. This hot weather is short lived, as a cold front moves through on Friday burning the next round of pop up storms that linger into Saturday. We're closely keeping an eye on Boilermaker Sunday. At this point, the morning looks dry with possibly a pop up storm in the afternoon. The heat and humidity will stay.