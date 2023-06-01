Hot and sunny weather continues today

Morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly into the upper 60s.
Afternoon: Hot and hazy. High 90.
Tonight: Mild. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High 89. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Low 61.
Hot weather to finish the work week, with cooler weather returning by the weekend. Hazy and hot today, with sunshine and highs near 90. It won't be quite as humid as a mid summer day, but stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for prolonged periods of time.
A backdoor cold front drops in from the northeast late tomorrow, bringing the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Still very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend is looking pleasant and not quite as hot. The weather does cool off on Saturday, with a few showers possible early in the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather is expected to settle in next week as low pressure brings a few much needed showers to our area by Monday and Tuesday.