Improving air quality and humidity is expected today

Morning: Patch dense fog. Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Turning mostly sunny and less humid. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 56.
Cooler, drier weather arrives for the middle of the week, with a return to humidity and thunderstorms as we approach the weekend.
Starting with patchy, dense fog this morning, but turning mostly sunny and much less humid today, with highs near 80. The weather looks to remain dry tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms return on Friday as low pressure arrives. Cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A brief shower is possible on Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Increasing humidity by Tuesday, with a return to showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.