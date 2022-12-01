Lake effect snow and wind today

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest and occasionally heavy snow is expected this morning through this afternoon. There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall amounts with up to 1 inch for the extreme southern portion of the county to locally 5 inches across the Delta Lake area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&