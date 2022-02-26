Lake Effect Snow Continues Saturday Morning

Saturday: Lingering Lake Effect Snow. Mid teens
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 25.
Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 20s.
Sunday: Dry start. Snow showers in the afternoon. High 32.
Lingering lake-effect snow showers will linger throughout the morning hours. We need the sun to come out, high pressure to move in and winds to shift for this snow to end and that looks to happen by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening with a high of 25. Dry start to Sunday with another round of snow by the afternoon, with a possibility of a snow squall across most areas of central New York. Strong, gusty winds expected in the Mohawk Valley and higher elevations south. Highs in the low 30s.
A cold and dry day Monday with temperatures reaching the mid teens. Snow showers returning Tuesday with warmer temperatures creating a possible wintry mix. High 34. Cold stretch continues for the remainder of the week as temperatures remain below freezing with partly cloudy skies.