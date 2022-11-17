 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of
the Thurway and could approach 7 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Through 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lake effect snow picks up today

  • 0

Morning: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. High 37.

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 26.

Tomorrow: Few snow showers in the morning then drying out. High 37. Low 19.

*A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties until this evening*

Lake effect snow continues today and brings heavy localized accumulation to the North Country. The band will occasionally impact the Mohawk Valley from time to time, with most areas picking up an inch or two of accumulation. Higher elevations will receive a little more. 

Lake effect snow comes to an end tonight. Breezy and cold today, with highs only in the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible tonmorrow as a weak disturbance moves through Central New York. Heavy lake effect snow looks to develop and impact the Watertown and Buffalo regions Friday and Friday night. This snow generally stays out of Central New York.

Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Recommended for you