Lake effect snow picks up today

Morning: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. High 37.
Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 26.
Tomorrow: Few snow showers in the morning then drying out. High 37. Low 19.
*A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties until this evening*
Lake effect snow continues today and brings heavy localized accumulation to the North Country. The band will occasionally impact the Mohawk Valley from time to time, with most areas picking up an inch or two of accumulation. Higher elevations will receive a little more.
Lake effect snow comes to an end tonight. Breezy and cold today, with highs only in the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible tonmorrow as a weak disturbance moves through Central New York. Heavy lake effect snow looks to develop and impact the Watertown and Buffalo regions Friday and Friday night. This snow generally stays out of Central New York.
Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.