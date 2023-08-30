Last day of unsettled weather

Morning: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. High 72.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 48.
*A flood watch is in effect for Otsego and Chenango Counties through 9AM today*
A cold front continues to move through this morning with showers. Watch out for ponding on the roadways as rain may still be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler this afternoon with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.
The weather turns pleasant tomorrow as sunshine returns. Less humid and less windy, with highs in the low 70s. Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Turning hot and sunny on Labor Day, with highs near 90. Sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.