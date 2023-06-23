Legislation Strengthening Access to Reproductive Health Care Signed in New York

STATE OF NEW YORK -- Legislation to strengthen access to reproductive health care was signed into law by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
The law also protects "patients and doctors who require abortion care through telehealth services."
"This legislation expands the current law to ensure doctors, medical providers, and facilitators in the state are able to provide telehealth services to patients outside of New York without fear of litigation in states where abortion services are outlawed or restricted," a release states.
"We are witnessing a shameful regression of women's rights in this country as abortion access is restricted in states across the nation," Governor Hochul said.
"In New York, we remain committed to ensuring abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal. This legislation will help more women access medication abortion and reproductive care by ensuring our health care providers can deliver telehealth services to out-of-state patients without fear of legal or professional repercussions. With this bill, New York is continuing to fight back against restrictive abortion laws and help more people access the care they need," she said.
The new law will help ensure that women can access reproductive health care and abortion services "by prohibiting state law enforcement from cooperating with cases prosecuting doctors in New York who use telehealth services to prescribe medication abortion or deliver any reproductive health care to people in states with restrictive abortion laws."
Legislation was signed on the eve of the Dobbs decision anniversary.
"It will always be a safe harbor, always be that place of refuge, always continue to enshrine the values that we hold dearest as New Yorkers - and that is the right to freedom," Hochul said.