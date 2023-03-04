Light snow continues today

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT... Additional snow and sleet up to a couple of inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS... Slick and snow covered surfaces possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A snow and sleet mix should transition to snow this morning before becoming lighter and showery this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&