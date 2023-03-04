 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT... Additional snow and sleet up to a couple of inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Slick and snow covered surfaces possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A snow and sleet mix should transition to
snow this morning before becoming lighter and showery this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Light snow continues today

  Updated
Snow tapers off this afternoon

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Light snow. High 36.

Tonight: Drying out. Low 25.

Tomorrow: Flurries. High 37. Low 21.

Wet snow and sleet fell last night, so give yourself extra time heading out to clean off the car or the shovel. Snow continues this morning, turning lighter throughout the day and ending this evening. Additional accumulations are expected to be between 1-3". Highs in the mid 30s and still windy. Flurries and cloudy skies linger tomorrow, with highs in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy with peaks of sun on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies continue for the rest of the week, through Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 30s.

