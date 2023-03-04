Light snow continues today

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Light snow. High 36.
Tonight: Drying out. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Flurries. High 37. Low 21.
Wet snow and sleet fell last night, so give yourself extra time heading out to clean off the car or the shovel. Snow continues this morning, turning lighter throughout the day and ending this evening. Additional accumulations are expected to be between 1-3". Highs in the mid 30s and still windy. Flurries and cloudy skies linger tomorrow, with highs in the upper 30s.
Mostly cloudy with peaks of sun on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies continue for the rest of the week, through Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 30s.