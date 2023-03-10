Light snow return this evening

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 36.
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low 25.
Areas of frost this morning. Clouds will continue to increase with light snow developing around 4-5pm this evening. 1-3" of accumulation is expected for most areas.
Lingering light snow and snow showers on Saturday morning. The St. Patrick's Day parade looks seasonably cold and breezy, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. Cloudy skies with snow showers ending Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 40.
We're tracking another possible snow maker for Monday night, as a nor'easter moves up the coast. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to fall near or east of Central New York. We'll keep you posted in the latest information throughout the weekend. Snow showers and windy on Tuesday, with highs in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 30s.