 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Light snow return this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Cloudy. High 36.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low 25.

Tomorrow: Morning light snow. Cloudy and breezy. High 37. Low 19.
parade

Areas of frost this morning. Clouds will continue to increase with light snow developing around 4-5pm this evening. 1-3" of accumulation is expected for most areas.

Lingering light snow and snow showers on Saturday morning. The St. Patrick's Day parade looks seasonably cold and breezy, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. Cloudy skies with snow showers ending Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 40. 

We're tracking another possible snow maker for Monday night, as a nor'easter moves up the coast. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to fall near or east of Central New York. We'll keep you posted in the latest information throughout the weekend. Snow showers and windy on Tuesday, with highs in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 30s.

Recommended for you