Light snow showers to start the week

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Light snow showers. High 31.
Tonight: Light snow. Low 18.
Tomorrow: Light lake effect. High 23. Low 9.
Starting off dry this Monday morning with a few icy spots on the roads. Light snow picks up light morning as a weak disturbance moves through. The light snow will continue overnight and turn into lake effect snow through tomorrow afternoon. A general trace to 3 inches can be expected throughout both today and tomorrow, so road issues shouldn't be a problem.
Sunshine finally returns on Wednesday! High only in the mid 20s. Sunshine will remain through the end of the work week with some snow showers possible overnight Thursday into Friday due to a cold front. This cold front will bring in an arctic blast for the weekend. Highs on Friday only in the low teens with overnight lows below zero. Saturday highs will only be in the single digits! A warm up begins on Sunday as highs reach the mid 20s.