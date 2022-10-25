Mild stretch continues

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Mild. High 72.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 61.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 73. Low 50.
A weak area of low pressure sitting off the Atlantic Coast will continue to bring clouds and a few sprinkles to our area tonight this morning. The weather remains mild for the next few days before a cold front arrives and brings a return to more seasonable temperatures. The long range forecast is calling for a return to high pressure and stretch of dry, sunny weather as we look ahead to the weekend.
Fog and clouds this morning give way to sunshine today. An isolated shower is possible, especially in the morning. Mild, with highs in the low 70s. Another mild day tomorrow, with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Highs in the low 70s. Seasonably cool weather returns on Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. A stretch of sunny weather is expected Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Halloween looks mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the low 60s.