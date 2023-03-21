Mild temperatures continue this week

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 47.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 29.
The weather looks mild this week, with rain chances returning by Thursday. For this morning expected clouds. Cold, with patchy black ice on areas that saw snow melt yesterday. Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy during the day, with highs in the upper 40s.
Cloudy with a few peaks of sun tomorrow and mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Widespread rain returns on Thursday. Mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. The weather turns unsettled and colder by the weekend, with a mix of rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.