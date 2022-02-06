Mild this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid teens.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Cloudy. High 36.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
The weather remains mild this evening as overnight lows stay in the teens. Remaining dry and warm tomorrow. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow showers on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light snow returns on Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Highs near 30. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s. Dry and colder on Sunday, with a high near 20.