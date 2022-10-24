Mild weather continues

Morning: Scattered showers. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Showers ending. High 66.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm. High 70. Low 56.
We start out with a few scattered showers this morning with cloudy skies, but dry weather looks to take over for the afternoon. Partly sunny later on, with highs in the mid 60s. We remain dry with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. A lot warmer with highs near 70!
Unsettled weather returns for the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday with scattered showers and highs remaining near 70. A cool down is expected for Thursday as we dry out. Highs returning to the mid 50s. Plenty on sunshine expected for next weekend with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.