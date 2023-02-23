Mixed precipitation ends this morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one eighth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should slowly rise above freezing by mid to late morning in most locations. However, a few locations in northern Oneida county may struggle to reach freezing all day. Another round of freezing rain showers is possible later this afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&