...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one eighth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should slowly rise above
freezing by mid to late morning in most locations. However, a
few locations in northern Oneida county may struggle to reach
freezing all day. Another round of freezing rain showers is
possible later this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mixed precipitation ends this morning

Morning: Lingering mixed precipitation/rain. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 35.

Tonight: Another round of light mixed precipitation. Low 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and windy. High 20. Low 0. 
Mixed precipitation is still sticking around early this morning. It looks to come to an end around 8-9am, but roads are very slick and icy. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions continue today with another light round of mixed precipitation possible this evening as the cold front moves through. 

Drying out completely for tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a lot cooler and windy with highs just near 20 and overnight lows around zero. Light snow chances are possible for both Saturday and Sunday with little accumulation. The weather starts to warm up again next week with highs above freezing. This brings in another chance of a mixed precipitation event on Tuesday. 

