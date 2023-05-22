Mostly sunny skies and warm weather continues this week

Morning: Sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. A pop up shower possible. High 72.
Tonight: Clear. Low 44.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. A pop up shower possible. High 76. Low 55.
The weather starts out warm for the beginning of this week with a cool down for the middle of the week. An early preview of the holiday weekend looks warmer with sunshine.
Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for your Monday and highs in the low 70s. Although high pressure will keep weather mostly dry and quiet, a stray pop-up shower is possible primarily in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. Similar conditions for Tuesday although slightly warmer. A cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon bringing our next chance of scattered showers, however it doesn't look to be significant. Cooler and mostly dry Thursday and Friday with sunshine.
The weather remains dry with sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the low to mid 70s for the holiday weekend!