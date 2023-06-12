Much needed rain moves into the region today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. high 75.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 53.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 74. Low 54.
Showers and cloudy skies are the trend for this week as some much needed rain moves into the area. We look to completely dry out for the weekend.
Mostly cloudy for today with a few on and off showers. Highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon before widespread rain and a few thunderstorms move in this evening. Rainfall amounts fall between a half an inch and 2 inches! We dry out tomorrow, starting out cloudy with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s.
Rain returns for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Showers and clouds for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine comes in for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and highs in the low 70s. Dry weather and sun returns for next weekend.